公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Glen Burnie Bancorp says approved appointment of Jeffrey Harris as CFO

March 22 Glen Burnie Bancorp:

* On March 20 Board approved appointment of Jeffrey D. Harris as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of company Source text: (bit.ly/2o4IT0w) Further company coverage:
