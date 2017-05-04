BRIEF-Glencore raises 2017 marketing EBIT guidance

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 4 Glencore Plc:
* Full year 2017 marketing EBIT guidance now $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion (previously $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion)
* Q1 copper production from own sources of 324,100 tonnes was 3 pct down on Q1 2016
* Q1 own-sourced zinc production of 279,200 tonnes was 9 pct up on Q1 2016, mainly reflecting mine plan sequencing at Antamina
* Q1 own-sourced nickel production of 24,900 tonnes was down 10 pct on Q1 2016
* Q1 attributable ferrochrome production of 439,000 tonnes was 10 pct up on Q1 2016, reflecting operating efficiencies
* Q1 coal production of 30.9 million tonnes was 4 pct up on Q1 2016, reflecting stronger coking coal production
* Sees FY zinc production 1,190 ± 25 kt
* Sees FY copper production of 1,355 ± 25 kt, lead production of 300 ± 10 kt, nickel production of 120 ± 4 kt
* Sees FY ferrochrome production of 1,650 ± 25 kt, coal production of 135 ± 3 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling