中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 14:42 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore says forecast 2017 demand growth remains positive

May 16 Glencore Plc:

* Despite concerns around Chinese monetary tightening, repeat of 2015 weakness appears less likely given strong external demand, high private investment

* Forecast 2017 demand growth remains positive

* Overall portfolio well positioned to respond to climate change opportunites for nickel, cobalt, copper units

* Supply disruptions/cutbacks support improving fundamentals for most base metals and thermal coal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
