BRIEF-Glencore says forecast 2017 demand growth remains positive

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 16 Glencore Plc:
* Despite concerns around Chinese monetary tightening, repeat of 2015 weakness appears less likely given strong external demand, high private investment
* Forecast 2017 demand growth remains positive
* Overall portfolio well positioned to respond to climate change opportunites for nickel, cobalt, copper units
* Supply disruptions/cutbacks support improving fundamentals for most base metals and thermal coal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling