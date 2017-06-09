BRIEF-Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.5 bln

UPDATE 3-Glencore in bidding war with China to buy Rio coal assets
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
June 9 Glencore Plc:
* Submits proposal to acquire Coal & Allied
* Submits fully funded proposal to acquire Coal & Allied and agrees conditional acquisition of Mitsubishi's interest in coal & allied mines
* To acquire Rio Tinto's 100 pct interest in Coal & Allied industries limited ("C&A") for $2.55 bln cash plus a coal price linked royalty
* Cash unit comprises $2.05 billion payable on completion and $500 million in deferred cash payments, payable installments of $100m over five years post completion
* Proposal will be funded from existing cash resources and committed facilities and is subject only to regulatory conditions
* If a deal is concluded, co to mitigate financial commitment via sale of assets of no less than $1.5 billion, including option of selling up to 50 percent of interest in C&A mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Friday a phase 2 trial for its big hope in tackling obesity, an improved GLP-1 drug called semaglutide, showed a weight loss of up to 13.8 percent in people with severe conditions.
* Dollar index hangs on to slight weekly gain * Upbeat new-home sales data offsets weaker U.S. business readings * Fed's Bullard wants pause in rate hike amid weak inflation * Commodity-linked currencies rise with rebound in oil prices (Updates market action to late U.S. afternoon) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday, recording its biggest one-day fall in three weeks, on persistent doubts whether