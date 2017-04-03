版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Glenhill Advisors LLC reports 17.2 pct stake in Joint Corp as on March 24 - SEC Filing

April 3 Joint Corp

* Glenhill Advisors LLC reports 17.2 percent stake in Joint Corp as on March 24, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ouSh1v] Further company coverage:
