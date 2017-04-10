版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 11:21 BJT

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for fenofibrate capsules

April 10 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Receives ANDA approval for fenofibrate capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
