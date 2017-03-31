版本:
BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative ANDA approval from USFDA for milnacipran hydrochloride tablets

March 31 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Receives tentative ANDA approval for milnacipran hydrochloride tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
