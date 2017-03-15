BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma says Ankleshwar plant gets EIR issued by USFDA

March 15 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Says Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) issued by the FDA Source text:

Clarification relating to an article on Glenmark published in today's edition of Indian Express In response to an article published by the Indian Express in its today's edition with respect to Glenmark's Ankleshwar plant receiving observations from the USFDA during its inspection in December, 2016. In this regard, Glenmark would like to state that its Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) yesterday. The EIR is issued by the FDA only if it finds the facility to be deemed acceptable. Further company coverage: