BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra announce partnership agreement for generic NuvaRing

March 1 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc USA:

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals And Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic NuvaRing

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA and Evestra, expect to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application in fiscal 2019

* Evestra will develop this product exclusively for Glenmark for U.S. Market

* Has secured exclusive marketing and distribution rights for product, for U.S. Market