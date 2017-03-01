版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 03:25 BJT

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra announce partnership agreement for generic NuvaRing

March 1 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc USA:

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals And Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic NuvaRing

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA and Evestra, expect to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application in fiscal 2019

* Evestra will develop this product exclusively for Glenmark for U.S. Market

* Has secured exclusive marketing and distribution rights for product, for U.S. Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐