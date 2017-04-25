版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, proposed biosimilar candidate for XOLAIR

April 25 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair® Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
