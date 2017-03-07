版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304

March 7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304

* Plans to initiate clinical development with a Phase 2 study of GSP 304 in subjects with mild to moderate COPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
