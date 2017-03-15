版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Glenn W. Welling reports 13.7 pct stake in Rent-A-Center as of March 15

March 15 Rent-a-center Inc

* Glenn w. Welling reports 13.7 percent stake in rent-a-center inc as of march 15, 2017 versus 9.9 percent as of february 23, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐