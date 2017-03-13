BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics posts Q4 loss per share $0.74

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
* Global Blood Therapeutics reports recent business progress and fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.74
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global Blood Therapeutics - expect cash, proceeds from financing to allow funding planned activities through announcement of topline data from SCD pivotal study
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit