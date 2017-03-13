版本:
BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics posts Q4 loss per share $0.74

March 13 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Global Blood Therapeutics reports recent business progress and fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global Blood Therapeutics - expect cash, proceeds from financing to allow funding planned activities through announcement of topline data from SCD pivotal study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
