2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics prices $125 mln upsized public offering

Feb 22 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc:

* Global Blood Therapeutics prices a $125.0 million upsized common stock public offering

* Global Blood Therapeutics - pricing of its upsized public offering of 5.1 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $24.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
