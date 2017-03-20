版本:
BRIEF-Global Brokerage Q4 revenue $80.6 million

March 20 Global Brokerage Inc:

* Global Brokerage Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.91 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $80.6 million

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.97 from discontinued operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
