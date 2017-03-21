版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Global Brokerage says to reduce size of board to seven - SEC filing

March 21 Global Brokerage Inc

* Global Brokerage Inc - as a result of recent resignation of two employee directors, board has determined to reduce size of board to seven - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n4WF3J) Further company coverage:
