BRIEF-Global Brokerage says to reduce size of board to seven - SEC filing

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Global Brokerage Inc
* Global Brokerage Inc - as a result of recent resignation of two employee directors, board has determined to reduce size of board to seven - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n4WF3J) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing