BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports appoints board chairman

March 1 Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc

* Global Daily Fantasy Sports appoints board chairman

* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc says appointed James R. Penturn as a director and chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
