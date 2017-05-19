版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Global Eagle announces receipt of Nasdaq notification

May 19 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle announces receipt of Nasdaq notification

* Continued non-compliance since it has not yet filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
