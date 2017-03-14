版本:
BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment announces multi-year deal with Norwegian Cruise Line

March 14 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Multi-year deal with Norwegian Cruise Line to enhance services across Norwegian Cruise Line brand's fleet of 14 ships

* Under deal, Global Eagle is implementing flexible, tiered plans for wi-fi, texting and video Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
