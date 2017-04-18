版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment appoints Ron Steger to board

April 18 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:

* Global Eagle Entertainment appoints Ron Steger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
