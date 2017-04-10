版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment names Paul Rainey as CFO

April 10 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:

* Global Eagle Entertainment names Paul Rainey chief financial officer

* Rainey commenced employment on April 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
