BRIEF-Global Indemnity reports Q1 earnings per share $0.70

May 8 Global Indemnity Ltd

* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 gross premiums written $123.8 million versus $141.4 million

* Q1 net premiums written $111.5 million versus $116.9 million

* As of March 31, book value per share of $46.44 versus $45.42 as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
