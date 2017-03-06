版本:
BRIEF-Global Medical REIT expands revolving credit facility

March 6 Global Medical Reit Inc

* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility

* Increased commitment amount on previously-announced senior revolving credit facility to $200 million

* Credit facility has accordion feature that allows for up to additional $50 million of principal amount subject to conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
