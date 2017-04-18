版本:
BRIEF-Global Medical REIT files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln

April 18 Global Medical Reit Inc

* Global Medical REIT Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2okTXqJ) Further company coverage:
