BRIEF-Global Medical REIT prices 3.5 mln common shares at $9 per share

June 28 Global Medical REIT Inc

* Global Medical REIT Inc. prices common stock offering

* Says public offering of 3.50 million common shares priced at $9.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
