BRIEF-Global Net Lease qtrly revenue $ 52.8 mln vs $ 56 mln

Feb 27 Global Net Lease Inc:

* Global Net Lease announces operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Global Net Lease Inc - qtrly revenue $ 52.8 million versus $ 56.0 million

* Global Net Lease Inc - qtrly nareit defined FFO per common share $ 0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
