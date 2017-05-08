版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Global Net Lease reporst core FFO per common share $0.52

May 8 Global Net Lease Inc:

* Global Net Lease announces operating results for first quarter 2017

* Qtrly core FFO per common share $0.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
