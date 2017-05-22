BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services

May 22 Global Partner Acquisition Corp:
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel
Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement,
plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
* Global Partner Acquisition-termination is as a result of
transactions contemplated by merger agreement not being
completed on or prior to May 15, 2017
* Global Partner Acquisition Corp - intend to continue
negotiations with Sequel to complete a business combination with
Sequel on new terms
* Global Partner Acquisition-if co not completed initial
business combination by Aug 4, 2017, co to cease all operations
except for purpose of winding up
* Global Partner Acquisition- if we have not completed
initial business combination by Aug 4, redeem public shares, at
per-share price, equal to aggregate amount then on deposit in
trust account
* Global Partner Acquisition-if not completed initial
business combination by Aug 4, co to dissolve, liquidate
following redemption,subject to approval
