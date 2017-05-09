版本:
BRIEF-Global Partners Q1 sales $2.3 billion

May 9 Global Partners Lp:

* Global Partners reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Global Partners Lp - net income attributable to partnership in Q1 of 2017 was $0.68 per diluted limited partner unit

* Global Partners Lp - for full-year 2017, global continues to expect to generate EBITDA of $190 million to $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
