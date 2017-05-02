版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Global Payments announces support for Apple Pay in Taiwan

May 2 Global Payments Inc:

* Global Payments announces support for Apple Pay in Taiwan

* Global Payments Inc says to offer merchants in Taiwan ability to accept credit and debit card payments via Apple Pay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
