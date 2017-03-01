版本:
中国
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Global Payments promotes Cameron Bready to CFO

March 1 Global Payments Inc

* Global payments promotes Cameron M. Bready to senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
