BRIEF-Global Payments reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Global Payments Inc:
* Global Payments reports first quarter earnings, increases 2017 outlook and refinances debt facilities
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $919.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $767.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Sees 2017 adjusted operating margin to expand by as much as 110 basis points.
* Global Payments Inc - 2017 adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in a range of $3.78 to $3.95
* Global Payments Inc sees 2017 revenue to range from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.83, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.