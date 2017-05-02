BRIEF-Global Ship Lease reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14

UPDATE 2-U.S. housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
May 2 Global Ship Lease Inc:
* Global Ship Lease reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue $39.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Global Ship Lease-with high levels of scrapping & minimal vessel ordering in year-to-date, seen significant improvement in spot market charter rates in last few weeks
* Global Ship Lease Inc - trend of improvement in spot market charter rates has been particularly pronounced for mid-sized & smaller vessel classes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.