BRIEF-Global Sources H2 IFRS EPS $0.38

March 16 Global Sources Ltd

* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results

* Global sources ltd - provides guidance for first half of 2017, expects revenue to be between $76.0 million and $78.0 million and ifrs eps to range from $0.12 to $0.16

* Global sources ltd - for second half of 2016 revenue was $75.8 million

* Global sources ltd - reported second half of 2016 ifrs eps of $0.38 and non-ifrs eps of $0.51

* Global sources ltd - for secong half of 2017 non-ifrs eps is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.21