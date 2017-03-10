版本:
BRIEF-Global Water qtrly loss per share $0.00

March 10 Global Water Resources Inc

* Global water resources reports full year 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenues $7.2 million versus $7.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
