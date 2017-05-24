版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Global Water Resources acquires Eagletail Water Company

May 24 Global Water Resources Inc:

* Global Water Resources acquires Eagletail Water Company

* Global Water - transaction adds about 50 active water connections, 6 square miles of approved service area to co's existing regional service footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
