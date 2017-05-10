版本:
BRIEF-Global Water Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.00

May 10 Global Water Resources Inc

* Global Water Resources reports first quarter 2017 results and declares increased monthly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
