公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Globalstar qtrly loss per share $0.02

May 4 Globalstar Inc

* Globalstar announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent

* Qtrly total revenue $24.7 million versus $21.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
