2017年 4月 13日

BRIEF-Globus Maritime files for stock shelf offering of up to 36.4 mln shares offered by selling shareholders

April 13 Globus Maritime Ltd:

* Files for stock shelf offering of up to 36.4 million shares offered by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2oaaz3t) Further company coverage:
