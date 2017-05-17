BRIEF-Globus Medical says received letter from FDA regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Globus Medical Inc
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps
* Globus Medical - co had not sufficiently addressed FDA's questions within FDA review period required for clearance under rules governing 510(K) process
* Globus Medical - company intends to file a revised 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps in an expedited fashion
* Globus Medical - in light of FDA correspondence, co no longer anticipates obtaining FDA clearance for Excelsiusgps during second calendar quarter
* Globus Medical - company reaffirms guidance for full year 2017 sales of $625 million and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.27 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qxJPgb) Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.