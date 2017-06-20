版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Glu Mobile says entered multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game

June 20 Glu Mobile Inc:

* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game

* Glu Mobile Inc says mobile games currently slated for global release in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐