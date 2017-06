BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19

May 10 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.19

* Qtrly total revenue $ 27.3 million versus $ 26.2 million last year

* quarter end assets under management of $8.87 billion versus $8.2 billion at 3 months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: