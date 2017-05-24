版本:
BRIEF-Glycomimetics Inc terminates sales agreement with Cowen and Company

May 24 Glycomimetics Inc

* Glycomimetics Inc - co terminated its sales agreement, dated March 1, 2016, with Cowen and Company Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qaOyrv) Further company coverage:
