2017年 6月 5日

BRIEF-Glycomimetics presents updated data from ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of GMI-1271 at ASCO

June 5 Glycomimetics Inc

* Glycomimetics presents updated data from ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of GMI-1271 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia at ASCO 2017 annual meeting

* Glycomimetics Inc says GMI-1271 continues to be well tolerated in combination with induction chemotherapy

* Glycomimetics -remission rates continue to be higher than historical controls & induction-related mortality continues to be lower than historical controls

* Glycomimetics Inc - in study only one case of severe (grade 3/4) mucositis reported among 79 patients receiving high-intensity induction chemotherapy

* Glycomimetics Inc - relapsed/refractory patients with more blasts expressing e-selectin ligand were more likely to achieve complete response in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
