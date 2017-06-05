BRIEF-Glycomimetics presents updated data from ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of GMI-1271 at ASCO

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 5 Glycomimetics Inc
* Glycomimetics presents updated data from ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of GMI-1271 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia at ASCO 2017 annual meeting
* Glycomimetics Inc says GMI-1271 continues to be well tolerated in combination with induction chemotherapy
* Glycomimetics -remission rates continue to be higher than historical controls & induction-related mortality continues to be lower than historical controls
* Glycomimetics Inc - in study only one case of severe (grade 3/4) mucositis reported among 79 patients receiving high-intensity induction chemotherapy
* Glycomimetics Inc - relapsed/refractory patients with more blasts expressing e-selectin ligand were more likely to achieve complete response in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.