BRIEF-Glycomimetics Q4 loss per share $0.36

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Glycomimetics Inc
* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Glycomimetics Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.36
* Glycomimetics Inc says as of December 31, 2016, Glycomimetics had cash and cash equivalents of $40.0 million as compared to $46.8 million as of December 31, 2015
* Glycomimetics Inc says qtrly research and development expenses of $6.1 million versus $7.0 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business