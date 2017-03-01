版本:
BRIEF-Glycomimetics Q4 loss per share $0.36

March 1 Glycomimetics Inc

* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Glycomimetics Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.36

* Glycomimetics Inc says as of December 31, 2016, Glycomimetics had cash and cash equivalents of $40.0 million as compared to $46.8 million as of December 31, 2015

* Glycomimetics Inc says qtrly research and development expenses of $6.1 million versus $7.0 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
