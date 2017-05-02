BRIEF-GM announces deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 General Motors Co :
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
* Deconsolidation follows the unexpected seizure of GM's Venezuelan plant on April 18 by judicial authorities
* Deconsolidation of Venezuelan business is expected to result in a charge of up to approximately $100 million
* All former employees have since been paid separation benefits as legally required
* Seizure of GM's Venezuelan plant forced co to "cease operations and terminate employment relationships due to causes beyond parties' will"
* Executives expressed willingness to talk with government officials, union leaders about possiblity to start production, employ some workers with new business model Source text : (bit.ly/2pBKXPC) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.