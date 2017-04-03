版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-GM CEO Barra's 2016 total compensation $22.6 mln - SEC filing

April 3 General Motors Co

* GM CEO Mary Barra's 2016 total compensation $22.6 million versus $28.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* GM - CFO Charles K. Stevens III's 2016 total compensation was $7.6 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2oRMJdU) Further company coverage:
