BRIEF-GM India to cease vehicle manufacturing at Halol plant on April 28

Transition support for employees will include information and transition support for employees transferring to the Talegaon manufacturing facility Source text - (General Motors India today confirmed that it will cease production at its Halol manufacturing facility on April 28, 2017, as the company consolidates manufacturing at its Talegaon facility. "We will support our employees at the Halol plant throughout this transition," said GM India President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem. "We have in place the options of a significantly enhanced separation package or continuity of employment at our Talegaon plant." Transition support for employees will include financial counselling and tax advice, as well as information and transition support for employees transferring to the Talegaon manufacturing facility. GM India is working with government authorities and labor unions, as well as impacted employees and suppliers, to ensure an orderly transition. "We thank our employees at the Halol plant for their hard work and professionalism," said Kazem. "We also want to sincerely thank our suppliers and the government of Gujarat for their support of our manufacturing operations at Halol." Kazem added that GM India continues to work towards the asset-only sale of the Halol site.)