BRIEF-GM says 41 pct of shareholders voted for proposal on independent board chair ‍​

June 26 General Motors Co:

* General Motors Co says 41 percent of GM shareholders voted for shareholder proposal regarding an independent board chairman at meeting - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2rU3CXj) Further company coverage:
