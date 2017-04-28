版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-GM says aware of one putative class action pending against Co in U.S. court through April 17

April 28 GM:

* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action pending against company in U.S. court based on allegations of defective Takata airbag inflators - SEC filing

* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action against company in Mexico, 7 putative class actions pending in various provincial courts in Canada

* New Mexico Attorney General has initiated litigation against Takata and numerous automotive manufacturers, including GM Source text - (bit.ly/2ppr4em) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐