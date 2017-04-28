BRIEF-GM says aware of one putative class action pending against Co in U.S. court through April 17

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 GM:
* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action pending against company in U.S. court based on allegations of defective Takata airbag inflators - SEC filing
* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action against company in Mexico, 7 putative class actions pending in various provincial courts in Canada
* New Mexico Attorney General has initiated litigation against Takata and numerous automotive manufacturers, including GM Source text - (bit.ly/2ppr4em) Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director